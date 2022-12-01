Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Expands By 156.0%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GER opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 229,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

