Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Expands By 156.0%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE GER opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
