Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Rises By 142.7%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the October 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,221.0 days.

GGGSF stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Greggs has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

