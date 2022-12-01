Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 62.5%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542,326 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $95,028,000. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 416,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 136,627 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $70.84. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.