Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Increases By 148.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($255.67) to €220.00 ($226.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($201.03) to €198.00 ($204.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($216.49) to €200.00 ($206.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 130,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

