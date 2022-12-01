Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Drops By 22.7%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PharmaCielo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCLOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,068. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

PharmaCielo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.