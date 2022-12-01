Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Decreases By 26.6%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.9 days.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

SFRRF stock remained flat at $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.