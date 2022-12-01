Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Increases By 32.9%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.91. Secom has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.33.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

