Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Expands By 132.9%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SFSLF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SFS Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on SFS Group from CHF 77 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

SFS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during trading hours on Thursday. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $112.80 and a 52 week high of $112.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

See Also

