Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Grows By 18.1%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sidus Space by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIDU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 59,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,725. Sidus Space has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

