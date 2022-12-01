Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Increases By 24.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SLN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $582.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.82. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,122,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,669,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,742,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

