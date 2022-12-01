Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Expands By 94.0%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 10 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrate, and ingestible. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to supply branded cannabis products in Massachusetts.

