Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Expands By 94.0%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.