Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Decreases By 38.0%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 6,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,427. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.79.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

