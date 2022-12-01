Short Interest in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Rises By 22.9%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.05.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $19,610,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSBK shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

