Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Drops By 26.4%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPAR Group Stock Down 1.9 %

SGRP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,585. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.39% of SPAR Group worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.