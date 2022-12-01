Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Drops By 26.4%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SPAR Group Stock Down 1.9 %
SGRP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,585. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

