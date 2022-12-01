Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Expands By 23.2%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

SPRB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 34,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

