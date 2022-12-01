Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Expands By 23.2%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

SPRB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 34,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

