Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Expands By 23.2%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SPRB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 34,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
