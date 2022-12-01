Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Decreases By 49.6%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPTF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

SNPTF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.