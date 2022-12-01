Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Increases By 132.2%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,408. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 447,244 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter.

