Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Drops By 52.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 1,196,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,690.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $36.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

