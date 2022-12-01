Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Declines By 24.9%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,100 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 3,070,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,614.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

