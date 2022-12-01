Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Increases By 75.8%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.9 days.

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock remained flat at $59.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. Temenos has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $133.82.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

