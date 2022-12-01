Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Drops By 26.7%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPLWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Shares of Temple & Webster Group stock remained flat at $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

Featured Articles

