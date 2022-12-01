Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Decreases By 22.9%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

About TESSCO Technologies

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.95.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

