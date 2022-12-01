Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Declines By 36.3%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,835,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,622. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Third Coast Bancshares

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBX. Raymond James cut Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.