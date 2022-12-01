Short Interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Decreases By 22.9%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of TIPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,062. The firm has a market cap of $503.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 1.11. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $419,535. 31.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tiptree during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.