Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Drops By 37.4%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 163,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
USCB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
