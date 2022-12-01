Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Drops By 37.4%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 163,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

USCB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 350.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in USCB Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,782,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

