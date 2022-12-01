Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Declines By 33.3%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UTime Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ UTME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 294,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,887. UTime has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.
About UTime
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTime (UTME)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.