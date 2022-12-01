Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Declines By 33.3%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UTime Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ UTME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 294,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,887. UTime has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

About UTime

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

