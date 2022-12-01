Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 21.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,688,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 216,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,612. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

