Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($164.95) to €145.00 ($149.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €94.00 ($96.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 340,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,979. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.