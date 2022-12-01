SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
