SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.