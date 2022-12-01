SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.