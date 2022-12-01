Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Critical Review

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primis Financial and Signature Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.45 $31.25 million $0.90 13.72 Signature Bank $2.31 billion 3.80 $918.44 million $20.47 6.81

Analyst Recommendations

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Primis Financial and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 1 13 1 3.00

Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $227.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.08%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 17.21% 5.78% 0.70% Signature Bank 41.55% 16.49% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primis Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Primis Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

