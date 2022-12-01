Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,327,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 8,233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,637.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLCMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 19 to SEK 32 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCMF remained flat at 3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.31. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of 1.75 and a 52-week high of 15.78.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Featured Stories

