Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 83.4% in November

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the October 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Singapore Airlines Stock Up 0.2 %
Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
