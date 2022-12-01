Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 83.4% in November

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the October 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Up 0.2 %

Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.