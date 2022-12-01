Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the October 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 730.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SKSBF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.