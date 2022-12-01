Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance

Skkynet Cloud Systems stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

