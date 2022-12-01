Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Up 70.7% in November

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,421,400 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the October 31st total of 5,519,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Stock Performance

Shares of SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.15. Smoore International has a 1-year low of 2.10 and a 1-year high of 5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Smoore International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

