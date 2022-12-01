Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

NYSE SNOW opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $378.11.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,489,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

