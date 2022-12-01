Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $378.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

