Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Short Interest Up 16.3% in November

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 429,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Societal CDMO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCTL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.49. Societal CDMO has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

