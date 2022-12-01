Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLRK remained flat at $10.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Solera National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

