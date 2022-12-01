Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 71,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ SOTK traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of -0.13.

Insider Transactions at Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $82,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,240 shares of company stock valued at $124,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

