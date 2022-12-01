SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

