Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $86.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

