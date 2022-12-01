Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.32. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 186,315 shares changing hands.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

