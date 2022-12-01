Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Richard I. Gilchrist Acquires 6,000 Shares

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

SRC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 659,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,011. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,198,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

