SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Update

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 170,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SpringBig Stock Performance

Shares of SpringBig stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 131,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringBig in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

