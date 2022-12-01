SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of SPYR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 3,414,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,291. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

