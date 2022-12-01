SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of SPYR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 3,414,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,291. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About SPYR
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPYR (SPYR)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.