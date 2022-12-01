SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQZ. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.