SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 58 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

