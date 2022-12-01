SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 58 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 3.8 %
SSAAY stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
