Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) VP Alan J. Glass Sells 304 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,996. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 361.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

