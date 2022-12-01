Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) VP Alan J. Glass Sells 304 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Standex International Price Performance
NYSE SXI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,996. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54.
Standex International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.
Institutional Trading of Standex International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.