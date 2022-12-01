Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $79.23 Million

Status (SNT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $79.23 million and $3.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040245 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02317768 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,176,234.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

